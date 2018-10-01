Most Popular
Topics: Editor's Letter
Welcome to Broadview!
This is a big moment in our history and our future
Topics: Society
How this Nobel winner balances physics and faith
An active member of her Waterloo, Ont., church, Donna Strickland has spent a lifetime bucking convention
Topics: Opinion
My church was dying until we returned to prayer and confession
"No magic formulas. Just grace emerging through weakness."
Topics: Opinion
Boomers need to rekindle their activism
Too many of us are wasting our final years ticking items off self-absorbed bucket lists
Spirituality
Topics: Opinion
Ecological impact of Trump’s border wall
The proposed wall between the U.S. and Mexico is an affront to all of God’s Creation
Topics: Society
Topics: LGBTQ2
Celeb megachurches need to clarify LGBTQ acceptance: pastor
Zoe Church, where actor Chris Pratt worships, may not truly "open their doors" to everyone, like he claims.
Justice
Topics: Society
Stunning photos showcase Muslim women’s diversity
Photographer Alia Youssef captured 160 empowering photos of women from across the country
Topics: Indigenous
The power of reconciliation at Indigenous protest camps
In Manitoba, supporters and allies bore witness to the destruction being enacted on the Dakota people and their land
Topics: Human Rights
Canada has a new death penalty
A prison and human rights lawyer raises questions over changes to our parole system
Topics: Society
Vancouver liveaboards fight for their way of life
Feeling the squeeze of the city's housing market, these boat-dwellers don't want to move ashore
Ethical Living
Topics: Society
These Canadians are curbing our food waste problem
We throw out 35.5 million metric tonnes of food every year, according to one report
Topics: Opinion
Topics: Editor's Letter
Topics: Society
Cormorants aren’t the devil
Ontario's proposed new measures amount to a slaughter of an entire native bird species, says this writer